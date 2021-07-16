Debashis Sarmah

002 : Payment Gateway (Daily UI Challenge)

002 : Payment Gateway (Daily UI Challenge) design app vector ux typography mobile branding ui
Day 2 of Daily UI. Got the task of designing the payment gateway (credit card specifically). So I went for an entire flow. Your feedbacks are most welcomed :)

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
