Creative branding identity for Honey seller startup

Hello Creative People,
This logo is for an online honey supper startup in bangladesh.
I choose bangla font as typography. It was custom and traced from my own sketch. I combined some elements to adjust the balance and make it more identifiable and relevent. Hope you all like it and give your valuable feedback and inspire me.

Available for Freelance work

Let's talk about your projects

--------------------------------------------------------

Email: sabbirrobin1234@gmail.com
Whats App: +8801855421280

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you.

