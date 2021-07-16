Creative branding identity for Honey seller startup

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Creative People,
This logo is for an online honey supper startup in bangladesh.
I choose bangla font as typography. It was custom and traced from my own sketch. I combined some elements to adjust the balance and make it more identifiable and relevent. Hope you all like it and give your valuable feedback and inspire me.
Available for Freelance work
Let's talk about your projects
Email: sabbirrobin1234@gmail.com
Whats App: +8801855421280
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.
