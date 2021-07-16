Creative branding identity for Honey seller startup

Hello Creative People,

This logo is for an online honey supper startup in bangladesh.

I choose bangla font as typography. It was custom and traced from my own sketch. I combined some elements to adjust the balance and make it more identifiable and relevent. Hope you all like it and give your valuable feedback and inspire me.

--------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.