Droid Stickers

Droid Stickers practice design vector droids bb-8 chopper r2-d2 star wars illustration graphic design
Just a little Adobe Illustrator practice from when I was in college. I always found it easier creating vector graphics of things I love rather than doing my homework assignments. To be fair, I learned a lot more on my own designing for fun than I ever did in college courses. Anyways, here's R2-D2, C1-10P or "Chopper", and BB-8. Hope you enjoy!

