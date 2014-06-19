Squid&Pig

Supergato Stickers for Munkee Apps 02

Supergato Stickers for Munkee Apps 02 kawaii cute stickers chibi app mobile cat superhero squidandpig
We present Supergato!! He's superhero cat who defends justice wearing a cape and underwear.
Work done for the client MunkeeApps for their mobile applications.
Character design and developed in 20 stickers.

Supergato Stickers for Munkee Apps
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
