Kevin

Film Festival Poster

Kevin
Kevin
  • Save
Film Festival Poster film design event poster print
Download color palette

I tried to take the imagery of a physical piece of film and marry it with the image of butterfly wings. I vectorized a photo of a vintage camera to act as the body of the camera, and that way the wings are coming out of the part of the camera that the film reels would normally attach to.

Kcff programs mashup 4x
Rebound of
KC Film Fest Program
By Joe Wilper
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Kevin
Kevin

More by Kevin

View profile
    • Like