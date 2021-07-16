Amine Merabet

Dr.Doc (Document Management)

Amine Merabet
Amine Merabet
  • Save
Dr.Doc (Document Management) javafx software design java kotlin document management ui ux software
Download color palette

Dr.Doc is a document management software is a computer program used to store, manage and track electronic documents and electronic images of paper based information captured through the use of a document scanner.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Amine Merabet
Amine Merabet

More by Amine Merabet

View profile
    • Like