Calendar App Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 001

Calendar App Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 001 branding app ux ui daily 100 challenge daily ui challenge calendar app calendar daily ui ui
Hi Friends! 👋
This is the beginning of my journey of practicing my UI in this calendar app (monthly and weekly view)

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz

