Caleb Hilsher

The Legendary Batsuit Collection

Caleb Hilsher
Caleb Hilsher
  • Save
The Legendary Batsuit Collection superhero gotham city batman adobe illustrator sketch vector illustration graphic design design ux ui
Download color palette

Whether it's in a comic book, a movie, or a television series, we've seen the Batman fighting crime for decades now, and each time we see him he's almost always wearing a new batsuit. This shot titled "The Legendary Batsuit Collection (in the style of Batman: The Animated Series)" reimagines many of those recognizable batsuit iterations in the stylization of Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series".

Caleb Hilsher
Caleb Hilsher

More by Caleb Hilsher

View profile
    • Like