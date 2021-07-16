🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Whether it's in a comic book, a movie, or a television series, we've seen the Batman fighting crime for decades now, and each time we see him he's almost always wearing a new batsuit. This shot titled "The Legendary Batsuit Collection (in the style of Batman: The Animated Series)" reimagines many of those recognizable batsuit iterations in the stylization of Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series".