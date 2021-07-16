Le Z

Hand Lettering Logo #DailyLogoChallenge 15

Le Z
Le Z
  • Save
Hand Lettering Logo #DailyLogoChallenge 15 typography illustration inkscape vector dailylogochallenge logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo for the #DailyLogoChallenge

Feel free to criticize my work !

Le Z
Le Z

More by Le Z

View profile
    • Like