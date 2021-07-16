Łukasz Wójcik

WHITE GIRL PATTERN

WHITE GIRL PATTERN blackandwhite imprint aesthetic illustration design turbulentpersonality ps photoshop pactwiththemoon graphic design gimp edit
Pattern prepared for imprints. Removed shadows, only white.

EVERYONE KNOWS A TURBULENT PERSONALITY
