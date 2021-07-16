Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ABHISHEK GAIKWAD

News-Letter startup website

ABHISHEK GAIKWAD
ABHISHEK GAIKWAD
  • Save
News-Letter startup website landing-page mockup illustration footer typography startup news letter design branding black ui logo indian home about us
Download color palette

Website with Indian touch. This is a landing page which include fields home, about us, Our team and a footer. Website is of a startup called Vibing India Which basically is a news letter which will provide news to the users in the format of blogs, articles, mems and many more.

ABHISHEK GAIKWAD
ABHISHEK GAIKWAD
Like