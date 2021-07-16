Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bekeri Khari-Bousso

Goon Squad

Goon Squad lettering typography digital art basketball
Based on the newly replaced Space Jam: A New Legacy. Gave this nice type the glitched treatment in properly representing the GOONS.

As always feel free to leave more comments below and enjoy the movie when you see it.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
UP & UNDER. SWISH.

