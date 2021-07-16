Goon Squad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Based on the newly replaced Space Jam: A New Legacy. Gave this nice type the glitched treatment in properly representing the GOONS.
As always feel free to leave more comments below and enjoy the movie when you see it.