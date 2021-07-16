VIDHARSHANA B

Countdown timer !!

VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B
  • Save
Countdown timer !! design freshman newbiedesigns dailyui
Download color palette

Design #013
Challenge : Designing a countdown timer !!
There's only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on.... time waits for none and life will go on
Hope y'all like it : )

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B

More by VIDHARSHANA B

View profile
    • Like