Beastro Lettering

Beastro Lettering lettering type typography
I saw that my new friend @hannnahsmith posted up some Beastro work a while back and it reminded me that I did some too. Here's some lettering I did with an actual pen and ink. Whoa!

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
