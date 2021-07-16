Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mark Repa

Eco Design - Packaging

Mark Repa
Mark Repa
Eco Design - Packaging nature green graphic design icosaedru eco design ambiental design lichen moss product packaging chameleon logo logo concept brand identity chameleon brand concept branding logo design logo packaging
Packaging for Eco Design - an ambiental design company.

I used the arched shape presented in the brand mark to render the idea of change, as the client's tagline would translate "Make a change with us".

Do you guys see a chameleon in the mark? Is it too abstract?

I like how this ended up, even if the client preferred a different approach.

Cheers!

By Mark Repa
Mark Repa
Mark Repa

