Trevor Ray

Rule builder for Data Lake event categorization

Trevor Ray
Trevor Ray
  • Save
Rule builder for Data Lake event categorization wizard dark theme app wip query builder condition builder rule builder ui
Download color palette

Working on a rule builder UI for automatically categorizing parsed events in Exabeam Data Lake. Categorizing the events makes it easier for security analysts to search for events using a common language instead of having to remember each vendors nomenclature for the event activity type, data type, and outcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Trevor Ray
Trevor Ray

More by Trevor Ray

View profile
    • Like