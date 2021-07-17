Paul Sirmon

Monsters of Type 500

lettering illustration typography type
The Monsters of Type IG account broke 500 followers so I made this to celebrate. Then almost immediately it bumped down to 499. Neato.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
