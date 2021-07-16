Vegan Kitchen Branding (1/4)

Logo and brand design project for a Vegan Restaurant.

We wanted to go for a fun and vivid vibe while having this feel of quality. So having the main color as green makes total sense.

The green and white combination represents life, health and the fun side of the brand as for the dark grey (almost black) it is meant to give it a premium and high quality feel.

You can check the full branding project on Behance 👇

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122778647/Vegan-Kitchen

Enjoy :)