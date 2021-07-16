Romeu Pinho

Vegan Kitchen Branding (1/4)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho
  • Save
Vegan Kitchen Branding (1/4) healthy health premium mark symbol leaf leaves letter k vegan kitchen agency restaurant food vegan branding brand logo graphic design logodesign design
Download color palette

Logo and brand design project for a Vegan Restaurant.

We wanted to go for a fun and vivid vibe while having this feel of quality. So having the main color as green makes total sense.
The green and white combination represents life, health and the fun side of the brand as for the dark grey (almost black) it is meant to give it a premium and high quality feel.

You can check the full branding project on Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122778647/Vegan-Kitchen

Enjoy :)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho

More by Romeu Pinho

View profile
    • Like