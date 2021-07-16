Caleb Hilsher

Archduke Investments Homepage Design

Archduke Investments Homepage Design wordpress real estate microsite homepage hero graphic design web design ux ui
A microsite homepage I designed for a real estate investment company. This shot was just a brainstorming project I did for some design practice. Any feedback is welcome!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
