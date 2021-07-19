Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Secret Sauce Course

Britton Stipetic for Rogue Studio
For today’s brands, showing up isn’t enough to stand out. With millions of brands competing for our attention, we need to differentiate ourselves, and adapt to our ever-changing culture in order to stay relevant and be remarkable.
In this course, we will demystify the fundamentals of branding, strategy, and creative direction. These will be the key ingredients in your secret recipe, making your brand impossible to ignore. In three delicious lessons, we will scorch the myths around “what is a brand”, explore the connections between emotion, culture, and aesthetics... And emulsify it digitally to create bolder designs & products with intentionality.

Pre-order. This special price is available as you are buying the course in advance. The course will be available early in September. The price will increase as we get closer to the date and once it’s online it will be full price - so register now for a big discount. Pre-Order Now

Helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.
