The Secret Sauce Course

For today’s brands, showing up isn’t enough to stand out. With millions of brands competing for our attention, we need to differentiate ourselves, and adapt to our ever-changing culture in order to stay relevant and be remarkable.

In this course, we will demystify the fundamentals of branding, strategy, and creative direction. These will be the key ingredients in your secret recipe, making your brand impossible to ignore. In three delicious lessons, we will scorch the myths around “what is a brand”, explore the connections between emotion, culture, and aesthetics... And emulsify it digitally to create bolder designs & products with intentionality.

