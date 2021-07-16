Egy Hartawan Chandra

La Mansion - Boarding House App Concept

Another shot from me. Mobile app concept design for exclusive boarding house named "La Mansion" in Indonesia (usually called "kost" or "kosan"). This app purpose is to find available room to stay in La Mansion. You can also track your stay duration and payment with this app (design will be coming soon!)

You can also contact me at hey.hdwp@gmail.com

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/@sidekix

Icons by Material Icon
https://fonts.google.com/icons

