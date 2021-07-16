La Mansion - Boarding House App Concept

Hi everyone~

Another shot from me. Mobile app concept design for exclusive boarding house named "La Mansion" in Indonesia (usually called "kost" or "kosan"). This app purpose is to find available room to stay in La Mansion. You can also track your stay duration and payment with this app (design will be coming soon!)

Any feedback wold be appreciated! Also, don't forget to press "L" if you like this shot :D

You can also contact me at hey.hdwp@gmail.com

============================

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/@sidekix

Icons by Material Icon

https://fonts.google.com/icons