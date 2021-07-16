Keamogetse Shilenge

Harpy Coffee Logo

Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge
  • Save
Harpy Coffee Logo coffee coffee brand gold black and white type typography vector branding logo design
Download color palette

The logo on a white background really has that "clean but mysterious" aura about it.

Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge

More by Keamogetse Shilenge

View profile
    • Like