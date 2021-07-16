Gladkova Agency

Lokk branding. Paper bag

Gladkova Agency
Gladkova Agency
  • Save
Lokk branding. Paper bag vector design illustration head logotype animal green brand identity horse branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!
This is the bag for new commercial project for horse club LOKK.
Check our new case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need a logo!
Follow our Behance | Instagram

Gladkova Agency
Gladkova Agency

More by Gladkova Agency

View profile
    • Like