Rich Rawlyk

finding our way to beta

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
finding our way to beta hike with kids trail trail time human centred design prototypes canada media fund active guide system wco ags sustainabilty sustainable ethical desin sustainable design brand identity branding hike thewayfindercompany illustration creative direction design
Download color palette

We have a partner to help us gamify our maps, living maps has been a long long long long journey for me. Thanks to Shred Captial and Matt Toner for your experience, guidance and collaborative spirit as we bring the app features with augmented reality. Tell your trail with content, context and conservation.

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like