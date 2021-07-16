Nick Gibson
Linear Design

Medical Software Whitepaper // Landing Page Design

Nick Gibson
Linear Design
Nick Gibson for Linear Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Medical Software Whitepaper // Landing Page Design saas software health medical advertising marketing optimization ux landing page web design
Download color palette

The design team at Linear designed, implemented, and optimized a responsive landing page for a downloadable whitepaper.

Linear Design
Linear Design
Award-Winning design— Made to convert.

More by Linear Design

View profile
    • Like