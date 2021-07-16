Ethan Fender

BECOME badge icon symbol banner become mystic crescent moon moon wheat fantasy medieval shield heraldry blazon sun bird corvus crow
I have been exploring medieval heraldry for a while now! It's time to break out the goods. It's time to BECOME! This word is sort of an inside joke with an old friend.

