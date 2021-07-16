Adesewa

Day 024- Boarding pass

Day 024- Boarding pass ui dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 24 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design a boarding pass, putting into consideration the origin, destination, airline, gate, seat and other necessary information. I designed this boarding pass that carries the passenger's information.
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
