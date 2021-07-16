uixzone

Math Online School

uixzone
uixzone
  • Save
Math Online School website design ui website graphic design landing page math class math online school math educational online courses courses orizon e-learning kids activities play course kids activities illustration kids illustration education baby preschool education online class
Download color palette

Full View: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123625641/Math-Online-School

Hello world 🌍!

This is a landing page exploration for Math Online School.

Feel free to give feedback. Don't forget to press "L" for like.

Thankyou! 🤝

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
uixzonebd@gmail.com

uixzone
uixzone

More by uixzone

View profile
    • Like