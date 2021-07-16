Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for software developer

Logo for a software developer based on neural networks (artificial intelligence).

The main idea of the logo is a stylish image of the letters of the name with elements of an electronic environment or a neural network. Title font provided
well associated with modern technologies, innovations. It is specially designed for this logo and is unique.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
