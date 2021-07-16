Logo for software developer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Logo for a software developer based on neural networks (artificial intelligence).
The main idea of the logo is a stylish image of the letters of the name with elements of an electronic environment or a neural network. Title font provided
well associated with modern technologies, innovations. It is specially designed for this logo and is unique.