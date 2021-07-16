Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Outsiders Coffee Bottle Label

Outsiders Coffee Bottle Label bottle label bottle design label design branding logo graphic design
Pretty simple bottle label created for my coffee brand Outsiders Coffee. Simple with a little bit of flair in the lower portion.

All done in Illustrator.

It is a white background - weirdly shows greyish on my end.

Would love your thoughts and feedback!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
