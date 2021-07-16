Outsiders Coffee Bottle Label

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pretty simple bottle label created for my coffee brand Outsiders Coffee. Simple with a little bit of flair in the lower portion.
All done in Illustrator.
It is a white background - weirdly shows greyish on my end.
Would love your thoughts and feedback!