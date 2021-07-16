Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

Nike sneaker store concept UI

Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
  • Save
Nike sneaker store concept UI graphic design animation ux app ui
Download color palette

Main font: HelveticaNeue
Tool: Figma
To hire me email : blackwaredesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

More by Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

View profile
    • Like