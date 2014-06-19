New Croatian Flag

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted to see how would it look in a real movement and I like it. Dedicated to all the forward thinkers (and doers) in my country who strive for a better tomorrow. Check that 2x! :)
PS needless to mention, the entire project was done for fun and some positive energy production :)