New Croatian Flag

Wanted to see how would it look in a real movement and I like it. Dedicated to all the forward thinkers (and doers) in my country who strive for a better tomorrow. Check that 2x! :)

PS needless to mention, the entire project was done for fun and some positive energy production :)

Rebound of
New Croatia
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
