MiDNiTES FOR MANiACS - Peter Loeb Mask

MiDNiTES FOR MANiACS - Peter Loeb Mask
Part of an ongoing mini-poster series that highlights a character from a cult film to promote the monthly San Francisco film series, MiDNiTES FOR MANiACS.

This mask features Peter Loew (Nicolas Cage) from Vampire's Kiss

detail can be seen here: http://stephenengert.com/images/work/midnites_mask_11_detail.jpg

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
