Agenda X HdqtrsNYC® 2021

Check out this collection of graphics I created for the upcoming Agenda shows (Las Vegas & Atlantic City)
Exclusive pins for VIP attendees as well as a Limited Edition run of shirt designs that will be sold exclusively at the HdqtrsNYC Pin Bus (an actual VW panel bus) on the show floor.
Hdqtrs ( https://hdqtrsnyc.com ) is an accessory pin brand founded in Queens, New York 2017. We design pins based on our day to day interest and culture.