SKS

Daily UI - 006 Social Profile

SKS
SKS
  • Save
Daily UI - 006 Social Profile motion graphics graphic design ui logo illustration design 3d branding admin design admin animation social admin page admin page social account page adobexd adobe xd daily ui daily ui 006 social profile page profile page
Download color palette

Daily UI 006
For the this challenge I have to make a social profile page.
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of 100 challenges, let's see how far I can get. 🤞

SKS
SKS

More by SKS

View profile
    • Like