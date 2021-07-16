Financial Goals - Saving App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Scope: Design challenge - Design Test.
Case: Savings
Young adults, especially millenials are starting to gain stable income from their job. Yet, they’re having trouble in managing their money. They find it’s very hard to do the savings, and for them, banks are just too complicated.
Challenge:
Design solutions that can help them save money better.
Target User Persona:
Millenials with high income; active in social life; easily distracted & influenced by their friends; Tech Savviness: High
Conclusion:
I'm just thinking in the future if the design of this application can be developed much better and many interesting features can be included.
I am available for a new project.
Contact Me at https://withkoji.com/@setangkaicerita