The Frosted Therapist Branding

The Frosted Therapist Branding small business mint design logo branding serif script baking food whisk flowers floral watercolor photoshop
Made for a friend. Occupational therapist by day, cake baker by night. Check her out on instagram: @thefrostedtherapist!

