Joseph Alessio

Having Fun?

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
  • Save
Having Fun? lettering typography hand lettered flourish swash type vintage pen brush apparel tee
Download color palette

Putting pen to paper again, another tee design in the works, and with a bit of good advice! Category: constructed vernacular pseudo-brush lettering. Is that a thing?

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joseph Alessio

View profile
    • Like