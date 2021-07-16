Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Folorunso Tosin

Clique Tech

Folorunso Tosin
Folorunso Tosin
Clique Tech branding design graphic design vector brand identity logo identity icon logo design it solution technology tech
Clique Tech is an IT solution company

I was approached to create a simple logo that goes along with the company name and could also be used alone (icon).

I came up with this; C + 💡 to show what the company is all about, INNOVATION.

interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark together!

Toskedesign@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/toske_design

Folorunso Tosin
Folorunso Tosin

