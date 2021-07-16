Jarin Tasnim Urmi
Task Management Dashboard Design.

Hello Dribbblers!

This is a dashboard design of a task management software. You can keep track of your schedules and estimate your work progress.

The Dash Studio is passionate about creating amazing modern UI. We help in providing quality and excellence. We mold your imagination into reality-based designs.

Press like and give us your valuable feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

