Alyona Berezovsckaya

Render test with Sōl

Alyona Berezovsckaya
Alyona Berezovsckaya
  • Save
Render test with Sōl product design product perfumery perfume keyshot design 3d maya 3d modeling
Download color palette

Some playing around I did with one of my pet projects called sōl. Sōl is a perfume bottle design i made insppired by ancient greek aesthetics.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Alyona Berezovsckaya
Alyona Berezovsckaya

More by Alyona Berezovsckaya

View profile
    • Like