Jessica Lombardo

The Lemonade Stand

Jessica Lombardo
Jessica Lombardo
  • Save
The Lemonade Stand local small business summer drink graphic design simple design lemon lemonade yellow two tone vector prompt branding logo illustrator
Download color palette

Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up: Design a brand identity for a lemonade stand.

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Jessica Lombardo
Jessica Lombardo

More by Jessica Lombardo

View profile
    • Like