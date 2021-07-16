Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Well, my attempt at a landing page. Not bad for a beginner hey?

mobile xd web ui ux design dailyui
How do you like the coupon/voucher concept?
And yes, that mobile header is scrollable lol.
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
