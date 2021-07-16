Khaled 👑

Grocery website homepage design

Khaled 👑
Khaled 👑
  • Save
Grocery website homepage design fresh fruit vegetable website fruit website food website food grocery typography homepage design first shot clean design ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
Here I comeback with another design on Grocery website homepage design.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for freelance project -
khaledmahmud934@gmail.com

Khaled 👑
Khaled 👑

More by Khaled 👑

View profile
    • Like