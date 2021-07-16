Privado Web illustrations - Security Sliding illustration 2

Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

The idea for this illustration was to make an interactive web sliding medium of two images, through which the viewer can see first how web search engines monitor users and secondly how Privado secures users privacy everywhere and on every internet device.

The shapes which represent backgrounds are Ying Yang forms which tell that the flow of the forces in life are also represented in the internet world.

