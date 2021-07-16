Adoria - Deluxe Logo Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Adoria is a minimalist logo font with unique edge that will make your logo and design looks more simple and modern. With the unique characteristic lowercase, this font can make your logo even more stunning. You can use this font for any purpose, especially to make logotype. You can mix and match the uppercase and lowercase to make your logo more advanced. Adoria also comes with alternates that's why it's called deluxe logo font. This font also comes with number, symbol, and multilingual support!