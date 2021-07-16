Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MeysamKP

User Profile Design

MeysamKP
MeysamKP
User Profile Design
Hello everyone,
This design is a concept for user profile in cafebazaar.ir
This is the very thing I wanted for a entertainment dashboard.

سلام دوستان،
طرح پیش رو مربوط به طراحی مفهومی داشبورد کاربری وبسایت محبوب کافه بازار هستش که بنا به سلایق خودم طراحیش کردم، امیدوارم نظرتون رو جلب کنه

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
MeysamKP
MeysamKP

