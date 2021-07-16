MeysamKP

Cafebazaar.ir Dashboard Concept

Hello everyone,
This design is a concept for user profile in cafebazaar.ir
سلام دوستان،
طرح پیش رو مربوط به طراحی مفهومی داشبورد کاربری وبسایت محبوب کافه بازار هستش که بنا به سلایق خودم طراحیش کردم، امیدوارم نظرتون رو جلب کنه

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
