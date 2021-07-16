Cafebazaar.ir Dashboard Concept

Hello everyone,

This design is a concept for user profile in cafebazaar.ir

This is the very thing I wanted for a entertainment dashboard.

سلام دوستان،

طرح پیش رو مربوط به طراحی مفهومی داشبورد کاربری وبسایت محبوب کافه بازار هستش که بنا به سلایق خودم طراحیش کردم، امیدوارم نظرتون رو جلب کنه