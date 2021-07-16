Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Courtney Askew
unfold

Family Mart Logo

Courtney Askew
unfold
Courtney Askew for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Family Mart Logo cute character pastel branding kawaii logo vector illustration
Download color palette

Fun logo I created for our Land & Brand series where we find a business and redesign their logo in under an hour. Couldn't resist jumping in and making a kawaii character for this Japanese market!

Check out the full episode here -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVlWwDw7fpU&t=1s&ab_channel=Unfold

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like