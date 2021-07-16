Trendy Buckley Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing Trendy Buckley, the elegant and vintage serif fonts. This font that will help you in designing. If you are a designer who likes other Logotype, brands, and other design needs that use bold, then you should have this font.